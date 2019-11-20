EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1083 resistance

EUR/USD rose modestly after the FOMC’s October 29-30 meeting minutes failed to deliver any fresh clues regarding the next policy move. Investors’ focus remains on the US-China trade developments.
