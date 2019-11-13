EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro stays under pressure during Fed’s Powell testimony

EUR/USD is trading off 1.10, but still pressured. Fed Chair Powell said that the baseline outlook remains favorable, but the bank is ready to act if the forecast changes. He will testify later.
