The Euro broke support guiding prices higher over the past month, hinting the down trend started against the US Dollar in September may be resuming. The single currency succumbed to broad-based selling pressure amid disappointment in the unraveling of an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/GBP Is a Pair Suited to Current Conditions with Serious Fundamentals Ahead - December 5, 2017
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Struggling to Make Headway - December 5, 2017
- EUR/USD Analysis: Options Clues Hint More Upside In EUR - December 5, 2017