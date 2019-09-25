EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, marginally lower. President Trump criticized Chinas trade practices despite Chinese buying of agrifoods. The US is also considering tariffs against the EU amid the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro trading near daily lows, sub-1.1000 - September 25, 2019
- EUR/USD daily technical analysis. The bearish momentum continues - September 25, 2019
- EUR/USD Analysis: uncertainty boosts the USD - September 25, 2019