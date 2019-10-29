EUR/USD regains 1.1100 as dollar suffers from trade war jitters News indicating that the US and China may not sign phase one of the trade deal when they meet at the APEC summit in Chile in November, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro trading off daily highs, holding above 1.1100 figure - October 29, 2019
- EUR/USD month end flows and critical events ahead send traders to the sidelines - October 29, 2019
- EUR/USD’s Bottoming Effort, EUR/JPY’s Bullish Triangle Breakout Continue - October 29, 2019