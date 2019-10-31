EUR/USD settles around 1.1150, weighed by risk aversion The EUR/USD closes Thursday unchanged, although with substantial monthly gains. Mounting US-China tensions and the upcoming US employment report …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro’s best monthly advance in 21 months - October 31, 2019
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Shows Signs Of Failure - October 31, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Finishing the month with substantial gains - October 31, 2019