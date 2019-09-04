EUR/USD created a Dragonfly Doji on Tuesday – an early sign of bullish reversal. The pair could rise to 1.10 today, but a close above 1.0926 is needed to abort the bearish view. EUR/USD is mildly bid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Hits 2-Year Low, May Extend Drop - September 3, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Eyes 1.10 after Dragonfly Doji - September 3, 2019
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Breaking Down - September 3, 2019