EUR/USD is trading below 1.1100. Italy’s PM Conte has announced his resignation, deepening the political crisis. Tension is mounting ahead of Fed Powell’s speech on Friday. GBP/USD is trading above …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber capped below 1.1090 resistance in the New York session - August 20, 2019
- EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro under pressure against Sterling, trading sub-0.9149 level - August 20, 2019
- EUR/USD navigates the 1.1070/80 band on Italy - August 20, 2019