The UK data-backed recovery in GBP/USD remains safe and sound in the European session, as the pair regains 1.2150. The improved risk tone also offers support to the recent upside, as market shrug-off …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber enters the New York session printing fresh weekly lows at 1.1066 - August 16, 2019
- EUR/JPY Analysis: Breaches SMAs - August 16, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Scope for a visit to yearly lows near 1.1020 - August 16, 2019