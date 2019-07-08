EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200, yet unable to recover. ECB member Benoit Coeure has said that accommodative policy is needed more than ever and opened the door to QE. GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber trading at daily lows near the 1.1200 figure
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200, yet unable to recover. ECB member Benoit Coeure has said that accommodative policy is needed more than ever and opened the door to QE. GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500, …