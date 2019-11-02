EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber trading in a triangle

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, recovering all its Non-Farm Payrolls-related losses. ISM Manufacturing PMI missed expectations and showed ongoing contraction in the sector, weighing on the dollar.
