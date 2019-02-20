EUR/USD is trading above the 200 SMA but bears are trying to brake below the 50 SMA suggesting a pullback. Bulls are still in contriol and a break above 1.1360 should lead to 1.1380 and 1.1400 figure. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD analysis: FOMC’s Minutes bring relief to dollar’s bulls - February 20, 2019
- EUR/USD erases gains after FOMC minutes - February 20, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: FOMC knee-jerk reaction down – Euro bulls waiting around the corner - February 20, 2019