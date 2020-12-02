This week’s advance by EUR/USD to above the psychologically-important $1.20 mark makes a further advance more likely. CFDs are leveraged products. CFD trading may not be suitable for everyone and can …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD technical analysis: further gains likely after breach of $1.20 - December 2, 2020
- EUR/USD Technical Outlook – Euro Breakout Sustainable vs Dollar? - December 2, 2020
- EUR/USD analysis: Touched 1.2080 - December 2, 2020