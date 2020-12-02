The EUR/USD currency pair achieved stronger gains as it jumped to the 1.1963 resistance, its highest level in three months, and closed last week’s trading around there. The pair has been in an upward …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Highest Level in 3 Months - December 1, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates rebound above $1800 as US dollar remains under pressure - December 1, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Trades At Fresh Two-Year Highs And Could Keep On Going - December 1, 2020