EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Interim hurdle emerges at this week’s tops near 1.1420

EUR/USD is trading in the upper half of the 1.1300 handle, little changed. Euro-zone inflation is set to remain subdued. Markets are awaiting the all-important Trump-Xi summit in Japan. GBP/USD is …
