The EUR/USD pair was dragged higher by a soaring Pound, now hovering around 1.1040. The market is all about sentiment, and this last dependent on Brexit and the US-China trade relationship. With …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Lack of momentum between 21/50-day SMA - October 15, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session above the 1.1000 handle - October 15, 2019
- EUR/USD Analysis: optimism doing little for the EUR - October 15, 2019