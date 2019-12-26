Financial markets returned to work again after the Christmas holidays, and the price of the EUR/USD pair remained stable around the 1.1086 level at the time of writing. For four consecutive sessions, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Limited Performance for the Remainder of 2019 - December 26, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Going nowhere in a hurry amid dull holiday trading action - December 26, 2019
- GBP/USD: buyers waiting for an upside breakout - December 26, 2019