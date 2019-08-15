EUR/USD technical analysis: Looks highs indicate the path of least resistance is to the downside

EUR/USD is on the defensive, having charted a bearish lower high above 1.12. The pair risks falling back to the Aug. 1 low of 1.1027. EUR/USD is looking south, having carved out a bearish lower high …
