EUR/USD carved out a bullish hammer candlestick pattern on Thursday. The daily chart shows a bullish indicator divergence. EUR/USD is looking north, having charted a bullish reversal candlestick …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD technical analysis: Looks north with bullish hammer on the daily chart
EUR/USD carved out a bullish hammer candlestick pattern on Thursday. The daily chart shows a bullish indicator divergence. EUR/USD is looking north, having charted a bullish reversal candlestick …