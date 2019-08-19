EUR/USD registered its weakest weekly close since May 2017. Bearish lower highs setup on the daily chart favors a drop to 1.10. EUR/USD is on the defensive, having closed at 1.1089 on Friday, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Looks south after the weakest weekly close since May 2017 - August 18, 2019
- EUR/JPY technical analysis: Pulls back from 100-hour EMA - August 18, 2019
- EUR/USD Analysis: positive mood could prevent the collapse - August 18, 2019