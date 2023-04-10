(MENAFN- Daily Forex) At the beginning of last week’s trading, the eur/usd exchange rate slowly made a strong comeback after moving below the parity rate in 2022. It traded at 1.0917 on Friday, which …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: New Important Trading Week - April 10, 2023
- EUR/USD stabilizes near mid-1.0800s after setting weekly low - April 10, 2023
- Euro price outlook: EUR/USD pulls back from resistance, U.S. CPI on deck - April 10, 2023