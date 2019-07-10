EUR/USD’s 4-hour chart is reporting a falling wedge pattern. A wedge breakout looks likely with bullish RSI divergence. EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1203, having hit a low of 1.1193 in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD technical analysis: Off 3-week lows, 4H chart shows falling wedge pattern
EUR/USD’s 4-hour chart is reporting a falling wedge pattern. A wedge breakout looks likely with bullish RSI divergence. EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1203, having hit a low of 1.1193 in the …