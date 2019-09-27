EUR/USD: Fiber enters the Asian session near the 2019 lows The common currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Oversold RSI signals pullback from 5-month-old support-line - September 26, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber enters the Asian session near the 2019 lows - September 26, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro is challenging the 2019 lows - September 26, 2019