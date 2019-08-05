EUR/USD charted a bullish candlestick pattern last week and is currently sitting above the 200-hour MA. Daily chart indicators are flashing signs of a bullish reversal. The pair may break above 1.1162 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Peeps above 200-hour MA, bulls need a break above 1.1162 - August 4, 2019
- USD/JPY: Dropped in the Tokyo open, poised to extend its decline - August 4, 2019
- AUD/USD Awaiting Wave-4 Pullback Before Rate Decision - August 4, 2019