EUR/USD has dropped to the low 1.1300s as EZ manufacturing PMIs missed. The USD is up as markets diminish bets for a deep Fed cut. Presidents Trump and Xi agreed on a trade truce. GBP/USD has dipped …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Rising odds for a test of the 21-day SMA at 1.1296
EUR/USD has dropped to the low 1.1300s as EZ manufacturing PMIs missed. The USD is up as markets diminish bets for a deep Fed cut. Presidents Trump and Xi agreed on a trade truce. GBP/USD has dipped …