EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200, stable. The Italian government is in crisis as PM Conte clashes with his deputy Salvini. The US halted Huawei licenses in another battle in the trade war. GBP/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Room for further retracement to 1.1100 - August 9, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Italy’s issues counter trade war upside – more falls could come - August 9, 2019
- Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Near-term Breakout Imminent - August 9, 2019