The main drivers of the EUR/USD exchange rate should continue to be seen primarily through the lens of the balance of payments and terms of trade shift driven by energy prices. The trade deficit …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Selling Opportunities - December 11, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Buyers maintain the pressure ahead of the weekly close - December 9, 2022
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: US Federal Reserve’s and European Central Bank’s last shots - December 9, 2022