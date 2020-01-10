EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Sidelined near 1.11 after Doji

EUR/USD witnessed two-way business and created a Doji candle on Thursday. A close below Doji’s low of 1.1093 will likely bolster bearish pressures. EUR/USD is lacking a clear directional bias in Asia.
