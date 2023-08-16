The bears’ control of the direction of the eur/usd currency pair intensified, and the losses this week reached the support level at 1.0875, the lowest for the currency pair in five weeks, and settled …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD dips below 1.0900 as Fed’s minutes show split views amongst Fed officials - August 16, 2023
- Eur/Usd Technical Analysis: Strong Bearish Momentum Ahead Of - August 16, 2023
- Eur/Usd Forecast: Euro Finds Buyers Of Dips - August 16, 2023