Since the start of this week’s trading, the price of the eur/usd currency pair has been moving in very narrow ranges, with a strong bearish tendency. This is affecting the support level 1.0668, before …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Strong Bearish Tendency - June 8, 2023
- EUR/USD outlook: Euro rises despite downbeat EU GDP data - June 8, 2023
- Paris Saint-Germain valued at over USD 4 billion | OneFootball - June 8, 2023