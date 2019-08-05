EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The outlook remains bearish while below the 55-day SMA near 1.1230

EUR/USD is kicking off the new week above 1.1100. China has retaliated against the US by devaluing its currency and halting purchases of US agricultural goods. Bond yields are racing to the bottom. …
