EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The pair is about to test a key technical level

EUR/USD is gaining ground on broad-based dollar selling. The pair is closing on a crucial trendline hurdle at 1.1140. With gold rising amid trade optimism, a breakout looks likely. GBP/USD extends the …
