EUR/USD has extended its gains after the Fed opened the door to cutting interest rates, stating that uncertainties have increased. Markets are awaiting EU leaders to divvy up top jobs. GBP/USD has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: the squeeze higher could test the 200-week SMA at 1.1344
EUR/USD has extended its gains after the Fed opened the door to cutting interest rates, stating that uncertainties have increased. Markets are awaiting EU leaders to divvy up top jobs. GBP/USD has …