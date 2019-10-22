EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The up move was rejected in the 1.1180 region

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, consolidating previous gains. President Trump has expressed optimism about clinching a deal with China, while some officials have cast doubts. Brexit headlines are …
