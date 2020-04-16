The US dollar has returned to assert that it is the strongest. Growing pessimistic outlook for the future of the global economy, which faces the Coronavirus pandemic for nearly four months, amid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The US Dollar Uprising - April 16, 2020
- EUR/USD moves sideways as GBP/USD and USD/JPY rally - April 16, 2020
- US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Interim hurdle aligns at 100.49 - April 16, 2020