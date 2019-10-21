EUR/USD technical analysis: three-week-old trendline, September high question recent pullback

EUR/USD: Three-week-old trendline, September high question recent pullback With the overbought conditions of the 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) showing a lack of buying interest at the two month …
