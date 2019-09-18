EUR/USD technical analysis: Trading close to key 30-day MA hurdle

EUR/USD holds on to daily gains ahead of Fed The EUR/USD pair finished Tuesday at around 1.1070 after falling below 1.1000, as speculative interest gets ready for the US Federal Reserve monetary …
