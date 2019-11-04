EUR/USD is reporting marginal losses at press time, marking a weak follow-through to Friday’s bullish candle. A close above 1.1184 is needed to confirm an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout. With its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Under pressure, 1.1184 is key resistance - November 3, 2019
- NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Teasing inverse head-and-shoulders breakout - November 3, 2019
- AUD/USD consolidate gains to 0.6915 ahead of Aussie Inflation/Retail Sales data - November 3, 2019