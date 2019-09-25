EUR/USD technical analysis: Under pressure after rejection at 100-hour MA

EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1005, representing 0.12% losses on the day, having faced rejection at the descending (bearish) 100-hour moving average (MA) in the overnight trade. Following its …
