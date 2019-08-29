200-HMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and a falling trend-line since late-Monday limit near-term upside of the EUR/USD pair. Descending support-line from Tuesday can offer immediate support. Despite …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Under pressure below 1.1095/1100 resistance-confluence - August 29, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session near the 1.1080 level - August 28, 2019
- USD/CHF, EUR/CHF Forecast: Price U-Turns Eying a Test of the Weekly Resistance - August 28, 2019