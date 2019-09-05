EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 but off the highs. Hopes for fresh US-Sino trade talks support the dollar. German factory orders plunged by 5.6%, worse than expected. Top-tier US figures are due today.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Testing Major Resistance - September 5, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Upside could falter in the 1.1090 area, the 21-day SMA - September 5, 2019
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD hold fast, but USD/JPY stuck below resistance - September 5, 2019