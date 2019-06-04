EUR/USD is trading above 1.1250, extending its gains. Market expectations of the Fed cutting rates have increased after Bullard suggest a move in the near future. Euro-zone inflation is eyed next. GBP …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Upside could now test the resistance line at 1.1293
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1250, extending its gains. Market expectations of the Fed cutting rates have increased after Bullard suggest a move in the near future. Euro-zone inflation is eyed next. GBP …