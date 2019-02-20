The inverse head-and-shoulders breakout seen in EUR/USD’s 4-hour chart validates the bullish view put forward by the falling channel breakout on Monday and represents a bearish-to-bullish trend change …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Upside favored on inverse head-and-shoulders breakout - February 19, 2019
- EUR/USD analysis: dollar weakness ahead of FOMC’s Minutes - February 19, 2019
- EUR/USD Micro Wedge Bottom - February 19, 2019