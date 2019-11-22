EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Upside remains capped by the vicinity of 1.1100

EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1050 after German Manufacturing PMI beat with 43.8 points, while most other figures missed. ECB President Lagarde has called for maintaining sufficient levels of public …
