Since the beginning of this week’s trading, the EUR / USD pair has been in a bearish correction as the US dollar gained enough support after the announcement of a truce to stop imposing more tariffs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Weak Eurozone Economy - July 3, 2019
- EUR/USD: Still a strong possibility that we can go lower - July 3, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Looking for further falls as Lagarde is welcomed by lower yields - July 3, 2019