Throughout last week’s trading, the price of the EUR/USD pair rose in an upward correction despite the market being on holidays for Christmas, and the lack of liquidity, but the decline in the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD recovers to 1.1200 after sliding to 1.1180 area in early American session - December 30, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: When Can We Sell? - December 30, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls retain control but hesitated around 1.1200 - December 30, 2019