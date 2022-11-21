The Euro risks retreat against the US dollar as it is run into stiff resistance. How much downside for EUR/USD and what are the key levels to watch if the short-term upward pressure has to remain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Could Retreat - November 21, 2022
- British Pound-to-Euro Forecast For Coming Week: Where Next For GBP/EUR Exchange Rate Buyers? - November 21, 2022
- EUR/USD Faces Risk of Sub-$1.03 on German Wholesale Inflation Numbers - November 20, 2022