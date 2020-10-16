EUR/USD leaves us with something to be desired in terms of directional cues as we enter a new week, but there are some levels/lines to watch that could help shape the trading outlook. At the moment …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro Enters Week with Uncertainty - October 16, 2020
- EUR/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Euro Pulls Back From Trendline - October 16, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Bounces From Same Figure - October 16, 2020