Trade the largest and most volatile financial market in the world. Spreads start at just 0.6 points on EUR/USD Analyse market movements with our essential selection of charts Speculate from a range of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Technical overview remains consolidatory heading into the holidays - December 24, 2019
- EUR/USD Intraday: support around 1.1075 - December 24, 2019
- EUR/USD Elliott Wave View: Reaction Higher Is Expected - December 24, 2019