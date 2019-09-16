EUR/USD tested 1.1112 resistance

EUR/USD has kicked off the week below 1.1100, close to its closing levels on Friday. Fears of US tariffs against the EU and the fallout from the attack on Saudi oil installations weighs. GBP/USD is …
